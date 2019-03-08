Search

Fire at Castle Mall restaurant

PUBLISHED: 08:12 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:36 18 September 2019

Fire crews at the scene of a blaze at the Bourgee restaurant in Castle Mall, Norwich. Picture Jessica Long.

Archant

Four fire crews were this morning sent to tackle a blaze at a Castle Mall restaurant in Norwich.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was alerted shortly after 7am to a fire in Bourgee, one of the newest restaurants in the mall's Timber Hill Terrace.

Crews from Carrow and Sprowston and two from Earlham stations attended the scene after being alerted by security staff at the shopping centre.

However, the fire proved straightforward for crews to manage, extinguishing it in around 20 minutes.

Alan Jaye, station manager at North Earlham, said: "We were alerted this morning to an accidental fire in Bourgee restaurant this morning after security at the mall reported seeing smoke and called 999.

"It was a small fire and there was no real damage done."

