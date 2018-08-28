Pub fundraises for family of Norwich veteran killed on A140

The Boundary pub is holding a fundraising event for Anthony Glover in Norwich

A pub often frequented by an army veteran killed in a car crash on the A140 on New Year’s Eve is fundraising for his family.

Jonathon Childs, landlord at The Boundary Pub, is organising a fundraiser for the family of Anthony Glover.

Anthony Glover, a Norwich scaffolder, was a regular at The Boundary on Aylsham Road in Norwich.

Its landlord, Jonathon Childs, was a friend of Mr Glover, who is survived by a partner and two children.

Mr Childs said: “I knew Ant from the Boundary public house. He was a good man he was proud to have served in the local regiment the Royal Anglians (Vikings) he was in the Iraq conflict at the age of 18 and on the first tour of Afghanistan in 2007.

“He had witnessed the full horrors of conflict and it had affected him we would often sit an chat about how it affected him and others he had started a new job and things had looked better for him he had help from the Walnut Tree Project which he said was a great help.”

The scene of the fatal crash on the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Conor Matchett. The scene of the fatal crash on the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Conor Matchett.

On January 26 a raffle, barbecue and collection will be held at The Boundary with Norwich DJ Steve Mobbs providing music.

Mr Childs added: “He was a good man. He served this great nation and I feel it’s our duty to help his family.”