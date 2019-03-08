Cromer lifeboats launched to report of person in water

Two lifeboats were called to reports of a person in the water by Cromer Pier.

The boats were called at 12.30am on Thursday, October 24 and were asked to conduct a search in the vicinity of the pier and surrounds. Cromer's relief all weather lifeboat 'RNLB Peter and Lesley-Jane Nicholson' and inshore D class 'George and Muriel' were soon at the scene.

The sea was calm, with the wind gusting at Force 1 and fair visibility, although it was part cloudy.

After a thorough search, nothing was found and both boats were stood down and returned to their respective boathouses.

By 3.30am both lifeboats had been rehoused washed down and made ready for its next call.