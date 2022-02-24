'I feel guilty to be Russian': Norfolk stately home owner on invasion
- Credit: Boris Konoshenko
The Russian owner of a Norfolk stately home has told of his anger and devastation over the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
Boris Konoshenko, who owns Swafield Hall near North Walsham, said he felt “sad, ashamed and angry” after hearing Vladimir Putin’s forces had launched a full-scale assault on the country.
Mr Konoshenko, 60, said: "I play the organ in our parish church, and this Sunday I don't know how I can look people in the eye. I feel kind of guilty to be Russian."
But Mr Konoshenko said his British friends had stood by him.
He said: "Today I received some emails from our friends, who are supporting me, which is very kind. People understand how I'm feeling, but others won't."
Mr Konoshenko, who was born in St Petersburg in the Soviet era when it was called Leningrad, used to be the editor-in-chief and managing director of Metro, formerly Moscow's most-read newspaper.
But he said the media was becoming more and more controlled by the government, and he emigrated to Britain in 2014, the same year Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine.
He said: "I feel kind of responsible for what is going on now, like I didn't do enough to prevent it.
Most Read
- 1 9 of the highest paid jobs in Norfolk right now
- 2 'Sadness' as diggers move in and demolition starts on clifftop properties
- 3 Two people remain in critical condition after serious A47 crash
- 4 Man failed to look after snakes found in 'disgusting' conditions, court hears
- 5 County lines dealer caught with list of city alleyways for trading drugs
- 6 'It's devastating': Neighbours tell of shock at Lynn house fire
- 7 Norwich cake shop giving goodie bags to first 50 customers on opening day
- 8 £198m Norwich Western Link road gets renewed backing from council
- 9 Norwich woman faces trial over 'out of control' dog
- 10 'Amazing response' as new three-acre dog walking field opens
Mr Konoshenko and his partner Tim Payne bought the 16th Century Swafield Hall, which they restored and now run as holiday accommodation.
He still has Russian citizenship, but Mr Konoshenko became a UK citizen in 2015 and leads an active life, playing the organ at church services in Mundesley, Trunch and other villages, and organising events such as fetes and concerts.
He said: "I'm very happy to be part of this country - I'm not living in the past. I used to be proud to be Russian, of Russian culture, music and literature. This represents the Russian soul, not Putin.
"I was hoping for some common sense but now I'm quite pessimistic about what's going to happen."
Mr Konoshenko said his thoughts were on his daughter, Maria, 33, and five-year-old grandson, who were living in Moscow.
He said: "She called me yesterday and she was crying all day. People don't want war and they are very scared.
"There are some people who are doing this but most of my Russian friends and Ukrainian friends on Facebook are feeling completely horrified."