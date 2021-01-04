News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

What are the key points of the new lockdown?

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Fitchett

Published: 8:23 PM January 4, 2021    Updated: 8:34 PM January 4, 2021
A man walks past a poster in the window of a Primark shop in Manchester, in the final week of a four

A man walks past a poster in the window of a Primark shop in the final week of a four week national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. - Credit: PA

The prime minister set out further measures on Monday night as part of a lockdown in a bid to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Here are the key points from Boris Johnson's address to the nation:

People will only be allowed to leave their house for limited reasons

Mr Johnson said residents can leave their homes for shopping for necessities such as food and medicine, but only as infrequently as possible.

Exercise will be allowed - preferably limited to once a day - with members of your household or support bubble or one other person from another household, such as if going for a walk or run.

People will be able to go to work if it is impossible to work from home, such as those working in the construction sector or who are critical workers. All others must work from home.

Cleaners and other trades people will still be able to work in people's homes.

Most Read

  1. 1 Scores of Norfolk schools will not reopen today
  2. 2 Covid chaos as more than 100 Norfolk schools stay closed
  3. 3 Which GP surgeries in Norfolk are already giving out the Covid vaccine?
  1. 4 Police inspector sacked after paragliding accident while on restricted duties
  2. 5 The Norfolk primary schools which will not reopen on January 4
  3. 6 First glimpse of plans for up to 2,600 homes on town outskirts
  4. 7 Lady Mary Colman dies, aged 88
  5. 8 Man who died in A47 Acle Straight crash named as hotel restaurant manager
  6. 9 Prime minister to make televised address tonight as Covid cases rise
  7. 10 Norfolk school closures approach 130 as Covid crisis deepens

The lockdown is expected to stay in place until the middle of February and police will have enforcement powers

The lockdown comes into force immediately and is expected to go on until the middle of February.

The start of the February school half-term is scheduled for the middle of the month.

All schools will move to remote learning

All primary and secondary schools and colleges will move to remote learning, except for the children of keyworkers or vulnerable children.

Early years settings such as nurseries and childminders can remain open, and existing childcare bubbles will be allowed to stay in place.

University students will not be allowed to return to campus and will be expected to study from their current residence.

In-person university teaching will only take place for a small number of critical courses.

Prime minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference in response to the ongoing situation with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prime minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference in response to the ongoing situation with the Covid-19 pandemic. - Credit: PA

Churches can stay open

Places of worship can remain open for individual prayers and communal worship, but people should only visit with their household or support bubble.

Weddings, civil partnership ceremonies and funerals are allowed with strict limits on attendance.

Shops will close in all areas

All non-essential shops, hairdressers and personal care venues must close.

Supermarkets, builders' merchants and garden centres can stay open.

Restaurants and other hospitality venues can continue delivery or takeaway, but people will not be able to add alcohol to that order.

Those who shield should not go to work

Those who are clinically vulnerable and who were previously told to shield should stay at home and only leave for medical appointments and exercise.

They are advised not to go to work even if they cannot work from home.

Playgrounds will remain open

But outdoor gyms, tennis courts and golf courses must close, and outdoor team sports will not be permitted.

Premier League and other elite sports that already have in place strict testing regimes and their own bubbles will be allowed to continue.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Norfolk

Norfolk Covid case rate tops 350 per 100,000

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Man in 40s among 18 deaths of patients with Covid in last week

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon

Former bank on sale for £1.1million with vault turned into sauna

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

Could region be hit by return of Beast from the East?

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus