Prime minister encourages people to take staycation in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 16:29 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:19 23 June 2020

Prime Minister encourages people to take staycations in Hunstanton. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

The prime minister has encouraged people to take a staycation in a Norfolk town.

North West Norfolk MP James Wild. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNorth West Norfolk MP James Wild. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Boris Johnson said the public should take a staycation in Hunstanton, following further lifting of lockdown restrictions today.

The comment was made in response to a question from North West Norfolk MP James Wild in the House of Commons.

Mr Wild welcomed the government’s announcement that pubs, restaurants, hotels and other businesses can open from Saturday, July 4.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street, London, for the House of Commons for Prime Minister's Questions.Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street, London, for the House of Commons for Prime Minister's Questions.

The MP called for Hunstanton and other coastal areas in Norfolk to benefit from the government’s ‘levelling up’ agenda to help them recover from the impact of the Covid-19 crisis in the long term.

He said: “This announcement will be warmly welcomed by the pubs, restaurants, holiday parks, and attractions that along with the stunning coastline make North West Norfolk the ideal place to visit and take a staycation.”

In response the Prime Minister urged people to take staycations in Norfolk and the UK.

Mr Johnson said: “We are going to be doing a huge amount for coastal communities that have been left behind as he knows.

“But one thing I think we can all do now is ensure that we send out a positive and welcoming message from coastal communities around the UK.

“Now is the time folks to have a staycation in the UK, Hunstanton or elsewhere.”

