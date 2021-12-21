Prime Minister and his team's actions reek of 'do as I say, not as I do' attitude

Opinion

Have some of our politicians become so separated from the people they represent they no longer understand even the smallest thing about their thoughts and feelings?

That's the only logical conclusion I've come to over the last few days as outrage over the various parties and gatherings at 10 Downing Street and within government has grown, whilst Prime Minister Boris Johnson and those close to him continue to deny they have done anything wrong.

Perhaps, technically and by the letter of the law, they haven't.

Prime minister Boris Johnson - Credit: PA

Perhaps that photo of around a dozen of them swilling wine and eating cheese in the sunshine was a work meeting and therefore within the confines of the rules and restrictions at the time.

But what has really shocked me, is not only the fact it sends out the wrong message to the public, many of whom were sacrificing so much during the time these images were taken, but that those in power still fail to see what the issue is.

It is that which makes me worry they are even further removed from the people they represent and serve than we may have feared.

We've all probably seen over the last few days examples of some of the sacrifices people we're making at the time the 'wine and cheese' photo was taken.

Here's one posted on Twitter from a friend, who said: "On May 15 last year, I was alone in a hospice room with my cancer-stricken wife, a young mother who, due to Covid restrictions, had had to have goodbye visits from our two small children one at a time. She died in the night a few hours after this photograph was taken."

Even at this most horrifying of moments this family continued to stick within the restrictions. They did what was needed for the benefit of others and to stop the spread.

It surely can be no surprise to Mr Johnson and co that while so many we're being similarly careful not to spread the virus, images like this lead to frustration and anger?

Whilst millions made themselves miserable by avoiding loved ones, friends and family, they kicked back in the sunshine at a so-called 'work meeting'.

Since when was wine and cheese an acceptable accompaniment to a work meeting anyway?

It smacks of the saying 'do as I say, not as I do'.

Of course, I understand the stress and strain they must have been under at the time. I wouldn't have wanted to walk in their shoes.

But weren't millions in the same boat? Did the nurses desperately trying to find protective gear due to national shortages get to spend an evening drinking wine once they were finished?

We're those carers having to look after the sick and elderly told their hard work could be rewarded with a cheese and wine evening?

And what about those parents struggling with both a job and home schooling? They probably drank plenty of plonk - but I bet the only people outside of their household they saw we're on the other end of a zoom call.

Throw in a pizza party for another set of civil servants whilst restrictions were in place and apparent late-night drinking sessions elsewhere and the look is not a good one.

These people are tasked with understanding the people they represent and therefore making the right decisions for their livelihoods, but they look like they operate from a different planet.

And that's why so many have developed a mistrust in some of the politicians who represent them - as well as a cynicism for restrictions that may yet be placed upon their lives.

You expect the people in power to be able to walk in your shoes and lead by example, but at times they have done anything but.

And whilst it's not for me to decide whether that constitutes a reason for the prime minister to go, I do know that if he doesn't, Mr Johnson will need to spend a large part of 2022 restoring the faith so many have lost in him and some of his colleagues.







