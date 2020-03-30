Timetable changes on coastal bus services
PUBLISHED: 09:50 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:50 30 March 2020
Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk
Revised timetables are operating on a number of bus routes across the region.
BorderBus are introducing emergency timetables on a number of services with effect from Monday, March 30.
The revised services have been introduced in line with government guidelines as a result of the continuing coronavirus crisis and to reflect much reduced passenger numbers.
The Beccles Town Service is operating a revised timetable and route to include Morrisons and Lidl in Beccles.
The 580 service is operating a revised route to include Tesco and Aldi in Great Yarmouth.
The 146 service is running a revised timetable which will terminate at Beccles and meet First Bus X21/X22 for connections to/from Norwich (First will accept BorderBus tickets). 146 buses will then continue to Lidl and Morrisons.
The 524 and 521 bus services are operating normal timetables.
Visit www.border-bus.co.uk for all details of the emergency timetables.
