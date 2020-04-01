Search

Businesses work together to help staff and passengers ‘stay safe’

PUBLISHED: 15:14 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:14 01 April 2020

The new sanitiser dispensers that are in use on the BorderBus routes. Picture: BorderBus

BorderBus, one of the region’s providers, is helping staff and passengers to stay safe.

After updating timetables on a number of services this week, BorderBus has teamed up with two local businesses to “resolve a problem in these trying times.”

The Beccles-based company has linked with Bullards Spirits in Norwich and Berry M&H Plastics in Beccles to introduce gin based hand sanitisers in dispensers on the buses.

Andrew Pursey, managing director of BorderBus Ltd, said: “Our buses are cleaned daily, inside and out, but in the current climate extra resources and attention are being deployed on the interiors, especially in ‘high touch’ areas such as handpoles and bell pushes.

“We had been struggling to get enough hand sanitiser to help keep our staff and passengers safe.

A Border Bus vehicle at Beccles. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodA Border Bus vehicle at Beccles. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

“After seeing Norfolk distilleries were starting to make hand sanitiser, I contacted Russell Evans, chairman of Bullards Spirits in Norwich, to see if we could purchase some of his hand sanitisers.

“Russell was extremely helpful and assured us that Bullards Spirits would be able to satisfy our requirements, however it would be produced in five litre jerry cans.

“This solved one problem, but in turn created another, as we had to source a suitable dispenser into which we could decant the hand sanitiser.”

After contacting Berry M&H Plastics Mr Pursey was told that not only could they supply the much needed dispensers, but they would also design and print bespoke labels for all of the dispensers.

Mr Pursey added: “Furthermore in the spirit of community assistance in these trying times, they said they would do everything free of charge.”

The dispensers sporting the bespoke labels had soon been sent to BorderBus and they are now in place on bus routes across the area.

Mr Pursey added: “I would like to thank Russell Evans of Bullards Spirits and Nigel Fisher of Berry M&H Plastics for their assistance in helping our staff and passengers to stay safe – a true example of local businesses working together to resolve a problem in these trying times.”

