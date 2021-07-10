'Good luck England': Bus company backing ahead of Euro 2020 final

Video

Published: 5:15 PM July 10, 2021

Part of the special message from BorderBus ahead of the Euro 2020 final. - Credit: BorderBus

'It's coming home!'

This was the special good luck message proudly displayed on the fleet of BorderBus vehicles on Saturday.

With buses operating across Suffolk and Norfolk, from the company base at Beccles, these special messages greeted passengers ahead of the eagerly awaited Euro 2020 final between England and Italy.

BorderBus managing director Andrew Pursey said: "We’ve added it to most of the buses that are out on Saturday.

"England’s progress in the Euros has lifted the nation's spirits, and we wanted to do our little bit."











