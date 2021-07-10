News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Good luck England': Bus company backing ahead of Euro 2020 final

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 5:15 PM July 10, 2021   
Part of the special message from BorderBus ahead of the Euro 2020 final.

'It's coming home!'

This was the special good luck message proudly displayed on the fleet of BorderBus vehicles on Saturday.

With buses operating across Suffolk and Norfolk, from the company base at Beccles, these special messages greeted passengers ahead of the eagerly awaited Euro 2020 final between England and Italy.

BorderBus managing director Andrew Pursey said: "We’ve added it to most of the buses that are out on Saturday.

"England’s progress in the Euros has lifted the nation's spirits, and we wanted to do our little bit."




Euro 2020
Beccles News
Suffolk
Norfolk

