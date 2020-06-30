Search

Boots to close one of its branches in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 11:32 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:32 30 June 2020

The Colman Road branch of Boots, which is due to close, Inset: Roger Ryan.

Archant

A branch of Boots in Norwich is set to close its doors, prompting a city councillor to vow to try and save it.

The Boots pharmacy on Colman Road is due to shut down in August, with the company insisting it is not a decision that it took lightly.

The national company, which runs many of the county’s pharmacies, has opted not to renew the lease on the branch when it expires on August 8.

But with the country still in the midst of a global pandemic, city councillor Roger Ryan has vowed to fight the closure, describing the decision as “crazy”.

Mr Ryan, who represents the University ward on Norwich City Council which the branch is in, said: “It seems a crazy decision to close a pharmacy during a global pandemic so I am really going to fight it.

“With everything that is going on people are relying so much on medication so pharmacies are more important than ever. I have been contacted quite a few people who just don’t know where else they are going to go.

“It is a well-established pharmacy that lots of people rely on, so the decision to close it is really concerning to me.”

The closure will not leave the ward completely without a branch of the pharmacy, with another located on Bluebell Road, at the University Medical Centre.

However with this also being the medical centre relied upon by students at the University of East Anglia, it will become more stretched during term time.

A spokesman for Boots said: “At Boots UK, we continually review our store locations to make sure they are where our customers need us most. It is never a decision we take lightly when looking to close a store.

“We can confirm that we are closing the branch on Colman Road in Norwich on August 8, but our store on Bluebell Road will remain open and is about a five minute drive away.

“All of our affected colleagues have been informed and will be offered jobs within Boots stores.”

