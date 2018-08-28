Warnings over sales of deadly bootleg vodka

Deadly vodka could be on sale in Norfolk after bottles of the fake brand alcohol were seized. Photo: Norfolk County Council Archant

A warning has been issued over the sale of potentially deadly vodka.

The warning applies to fake brand Radanoff, which Norfolk County Council’s trading standards team warned contained industrial alcohol and could cause blindness or death.

Bottles of the dangerous alcohol were recently seized in Hull and Norfolk Trading Standards urged the public to report any bottles on sale in our region.

In a tweet it said: “If you spot this product on sale in #Norfolk you can report it to us to check it out by calling the Citizens Advice Consumer helpline (anonymously if you wish) on 03454 04 05 06 or via their online form at www.citizensadvice.org.uk/consumer - or you can call police on 101.”