Search

Advanced search

New book reveals Stephen Fry considered becoming an MP

PUBLISHED: 15:02 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:16 04 September 2019

Stephen Fry who considered a career as an MP. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Stephen Fry who considered a career as an MP. Picture: Matthew Usher.

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2015

Actor and television star Stephen Fry considered becoming an MP, a new book will reveal.

The national treasure, who lives in Norfolk, hinted in a November 1991 letter to the then Labour leader, Neil Kinnock, that he wanted to swap the television green room for the green benches of the House of Commons.

He wrote: "Jesus, Britain needs you at Downing Street.

"I'm in Norfolk, writing after Christmas, so two things a) if you're ever in the area, it goes without saying...b) when things start hotting up in the hustings and you feel like some faxes to ignore or line your waste-paper bins with, I'm absolutely at your service as I've told the Johns Eatwell and Newbiggin.

"If I can be of any help on the trail I'll do what I can, natch.

"I'm glad we talked about what you think of 'celeb' appearances. If something occurs which will require a good use of a face then, given a fair following wind, I am at the party's service.

You may also want to watch:

"Looking ahead to your second premiership, I am seriously considering the possibility that you may well have me behind you on the government benches in 1995/6 and giving your Whips headaches."

The previously unseen letter was discovered in Cambridge's Churchill Archives Centre by Dr Richard Carr, senior lecturer in history and politics at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU).

It will feature in his new book March of the Moderates: Bill Clinton, Tony Blair, and the Rebirth of Progressive Politics, which is published on September 5.

Dr Carr said: "Stephen Fry is a national treasure. Perhaps he wasn't being totally serious when writing to Kinnock, but he'd have been an asset to the commons. If Boris has gone from Fleet Street to Downing Street, who knows how far Fry could have risen?"

The book is a strong historical defence of New Labour and the New Democrats.

It sheds new light on the relationship between Tony Blair and Bill Clinton, and unearths new information on figures such as Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton and David Miliband.

Mr Fry appeared in a November 1993 party political broadcast for the Labour Party.

Mr Kinnock lost the 1992 General Election and after that Mr Fry fell out of love with New Labour, refusing to back them in the 2005 General Election.

Most Read

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Three men arrested after sexual assault in Chapelfield Gardens

Police have sealed off part of Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

We tested for cocaine use in Norwich’s public toilets and this is what we found

Traces of cocaine was found in the Norwich bus station toilets using drug-detecting wipes. Picture: Archant

Riverside braces itself as key tenants face closure

Frankie and Benny's restaurant at the Riverside leisure quarter in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Riverside braces itself as key tenants face closure

Frankie and Benny's restaurant at the Riverside leisure quarter in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Arrests made after incident in Magdalen Street in Norwich

Police led people away after an incident in Magdalen Street in Norwich. Pic: Submitted.

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Cafe Rouge reveals reason for Norwich closure despite ‘excellent’ summer

Cafe Rouge in Norwich's Chapelfield will close this month. Picture: Archant

“But for the courage of these men, everyone in the cottage would have died” - a story of heroism unearthed almost 80 years after a tragic Norfolk plane crash

Ann Cuthbert lives next to the site of a World War II crash site. In 1942 a Blenheim aircraft crashed killing all three crew on board. Ann and the landowner Richard Childerhouse will be erecting a memorial in the field for the men who died. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Parking trial postponed due to roadworks

The latest stage of a major traffic shake up in Attleborough is underway. Photo: Bethany Wales
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists