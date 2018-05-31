Revealed: Best and worst days to take driving test

The best day to take your driving test in Norwich has been revealed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2012

Learner drivers may want to pay more attention to the day they book their test as Saturday sees the most amount of people fail.

According to figures obtained from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), Saturday is the worst day to take a driving test in Norwich with an average pass rate of 48pc over the past three years.

Thorpe St Andrew driving instructor Martin Wright, of WrightLearn Driving Instruction, been teaching people to drive for the past eight years.

He admits he avoids booking his students into tests at the weekend.

The 50-year-old said: "Saturdays are normally a lot busier with shoppers heading out. We often have more random traffic coming into places drivers go on their test which can cause a few problems for learner drivers.

Driving instructor Martin Wright. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Driving instructor Martin Wright. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

"If there's an early football game as well then the traffic is horrific. I've done a few Saturday tests and had a few passes but I normally tend to avoid them."

Norwich has two test centres, one in Jupiter Road and another in Peachman Way, in Broadland Business Park.

Monday has proved to be the best day to take a test with 53pc of drivers passing, followed by Thursday, 52.8pc, and Wednesday with 52.6pc.

Despite offering tests throughout the week, excluding Sunday, the busiest day for tests across Norwich is Wednesday which on average is the third best day of the week.

DVSA chief driving examiner, Mark Winn said: "It is vital that learners are prepared to drive safely on all types of road before taking their test, and we encourage learners to spend time practising on a variety of roads and in different driving conditions.

"All candidates are assessed to the same level and the result of their test is entirely dependent on their performance on the day."

Mr Wright said every driving test is different and the time of test could be a factor.

He added: "I have sat in a number of tests where nothing has really happened. It is easier as there is nothing on roundabouts but at times like rush hour it is mega busy and children everywhere."