Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Reading addict with 1,000 books converts his garage into public library

PUBLISHED: 19:00 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 20:09 04 November 2020

Author Jeremy Cameron transforms garage into West Acre library. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Author Jeremy Cameron transforms garage into West Acre library. Picture: Sonya Duncan

(C) Archant 2020

A self-confessed book addict from west Norfolk has taken his passion for paperbacks to house his plethora of novels inside a converted double garage.

Author Jeremy Cameron transforms garage into West Acre library. Picture: Sonya DuncanAuthor Jeremy Cameron transforms garage into West Acre library. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Seventy-three-year-old author Jeremy Cameron, of Greenhill Road, West Acre, has been an avid reader his entire life, dipping in and out of the family bookshelves since he was a boy.

Twelve years ago, he moved back to his home town and brought with him a huge collection inherited from his grandfather, parents, sisters, and his own collection totalling more than a thousand books.

The retired probation officer said: “The thought of throwing away a book is just appalling.

“I decided that my books ought to work and the public should be able to use them and enjoy them.

Author Jeremy Cameron transforms garage into West Acre library. Picture: Sonya DuncanAuthor Jeremy Cameron transforms garage into West Acre library. Picture: Sonya Duncan

“My double garage was therefore converted by John Bolderstone, a highly skilled carpenter, into a library. It has carpets, comfortable chairs, and a heater.

“It is a quiet spot where anyone can sit and read or take books away.”

The library, which is available to everyone in the village and further afield, is always open.

The impressive collection has been put in alphabetical order on bookshelves and there is something for almost every taste.

Author Jeremy Cameron transforms garage into West Acre library. Picture: Sonya DuncanAuthor Jeremy Cameron transforms garage into West Acre library. Picture: Sonya Duncan

A few people regularly visit but Mr Cameron has also delivered books in the area to people who have requested them.

He added: “I have many old books inherited from my grandfather who died in 1918. Apparently he said he was going to read them all some time but the 1918 flu epidemic took him away.

“Since 1956, I have kept a list of all the books I have read. It averages about a book per week.”

Mr Cameron estimated he had read around 3,000 during his lifetime, one of his favourite series being The Lord of the Rings by J. R. R. Tolkien.

Author Jeremy Cameron transforms garage into West Acre library. Picture: Sonya DuncanAuthor Jeremy Cameron transforms garage into West Acre library. Picture: Sonya Duncan

“Longer books I have read include War and Peace, A Suitable Boy, and This Thing of Darkness - the only books which I think justify extreme length. All of them would be twice as good if they were half as long.

“Books should all be funny from time to time and War and Peace would be better with a few jokes.”

Mr Cameron is also a published writer and has written a number of novels including five crime novels based in Walthamstow, London, a young adult novel, travel memoirs, and two self-published books about tennis in Norfolk.

■ Anyone interested in visiting the library can contact Mr Cameron by emailing jeremycameron@hotmail.co.uk

Author Jeremy Cameron transforms garage into West Acre library. Picture: Sonya DuncanAuthor Jeremy Cameron transforms garage into West Acre library. Picture: Sonya Duncan

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Can I go out on the Norfolk Broads during the second lockdown?

FLASHBACK: Broads Tours day boats ready to hire at Wroxham as lockdown is eased. Hiring boats is off limits under the second lockdown Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Car seized by police after they find broken down vehicle on Acle Straight

Broken down car on Acle Straight. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

‘We can’t waste our time’: lockdown breakers to face tougher police response in Norfolk

Crowds in Gentleman's Walk the day before the second lockdown begins. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Drive-in firework display moved a day early so it can go ahead

A drive-in firework display in Aldeby has been rescheduled due to the second national lockdown Picture: Supplied

Tesco remains open after ‘small number’ of staff test positive for coronavirus

The Tesco Extra in King's Lynn where a 'small number' of workers have tested positive Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Covid infections keep falling in Norwich but are rising elsewhere

Shoppers wearing face masks in Norwich city centre. The rate has fallen in the city to its lowest level since early October. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘We lost 11 residents to Covid’ - care worker on life in one home

Picture: GETTY IMAGES/OCSKAYMARK

How many people are in hospital now compared to the first lockdown?

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, James Paget Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Picture: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan

‘We can’t waste our time’: lockdown breakers to face tougher police response in Norfolk

Crowds in Gentleman's Walk the day before the second lockdown begins. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY