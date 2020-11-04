Gallery

Reading addict with 1,000 books converts his garage into public library

Author Jeremy Cameron transforms garage into West Acre library. Picture: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

A self-confessed book addict from west Norfolk has taken his passion for paperbacks to house his plethora of novels inside a converted double garage.

Seventy-three-year-old author Jeremy Cameron, of Greenhill Road, West Acre, has been an avid reader his entire life, dipping in and out of the family bookshelves since he was a boy.

Twelve years ago, he moved back to his home town and brought with him a huge collection inherited from his grandfather, parents, sisters, and his own collection totalling more than a thousand books.

The retired probation officer said: “The thought of throwing away a book is just appalling.

“I decided that my books ought to work and the public should be able to use them and enjoy them.

“My double garage was therefore converted by John Bolderstone, a highly skilled carpenter, into a library. It has carpets, comfortable chairs, and a heater.

“It is a quiet spot where anyone can sit and read or take books away.”

The library, which is available to everyone in the village and further afield, is always open.

The impressive collection has been put in alphabetical order on bookshelves and there is something for almost every taste.

A few people regularly visit but Mr Cameron has also delivered books in the area to people who have requested them.

He added: “I have many old books inherited from my grandfather who died in 1918. Apparently he said he was going to read them all some time but the 1918 flu epidemic took him away.

“Since 1956, I have kept a list of all the books I have read. It averages about a book per week.”

Mr Cameron estimated he had read around 3,000 during his lifetime, one of his favourite series being The Lord of the Rings by J. R. R. Tolkien.

“Longer books I have read include War and Peace, A Suitable Boy, and This Thing of Darkness - the only books which I think justify extreme length. All of them would be twice as good if they were half as long.

“Books should all be funny from time to time and War and Peace would be better with a few jokes.”

Mr Cameron is also a published writer and has written a number of novels including five crime novels based in Walthamstow, London, a young adult novel, travel memoirs, and two self-published books about tennis in Norfolk.

■ Anyone interested in visiting the library can contact Mr Cameron by emailing jeremycameron@hotmail.co.uk

