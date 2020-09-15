Book club for visually-impaired literature lovers shifts online

Norfolk’s visually-impaired book lovers are being invited to share their enthusiasm for literature by taking part in a series of monthly virtual audio book clubs, being run by the county’s sight loss charity.

Before the Covid crisis started, Vision Norfolk ran regular audio book clubs in libraries around the county. These are now taking place on Zoom – and new members are being invited to join. Members are supplied with the month’s audio book on a CD or USB stick, and can then take part in an informal discussion about the book online.

Mark Smith, community activities manager at Vision Norfolk – formerly the Norfolk and Norwich Association for the Blind – said: “The audio book clubs have been part of our activities for some years, allowing visually-impaired literature lovers to come together and enjoy each other’s company as they discuss the month’s book.

“Obviously we haven’t been able to get together in person during the coronavirus crisis, but the groups have continued to meet online. Being visually-impaired can be isolating at the best of times, and particularly so during the current crisis. The book clubs give visually-impaired people the opportunity to get together and share a common interest.”

Clubs taking place are:

■ Cromer: third Tuesday of each month; next meetings September 15 and October 20, 2pm-3.30pm.

■ Dereham: third Wednesday of each month; next meetings September 16 and October 21, 10.30am-midday.

■ Fakenham: third Monday of each month; next meetings September 21 and October 19, 10.30am-midday

■ Thetford: second Friday of each month; next meeting October 9, 10.30am-midday.

■ Norwich: second Monday of each month; next meeting October 12, 1.30pm-3pm.

■ Diss: fourth Friday of each month; next meeting September 25, 2pm-3.30pm.

Membership is free thanks to Norfolk County Council funding, and new members are welcome to join any of the clubs, but by choosing the one closest to them, they will be better placed to take part when the clubs are once again able to meet in person.

Anyone interested in taking part – no matter the extent of their sight loss – can contact Mr Smith on 01603 973216 or via email at marksmith@nnab.org.uk.