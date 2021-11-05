News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

'Let your neighbours know': Council issues Bonfire Night advice

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:50 PM November 5, 2021
People are being urged to attend organised fireworks displays this Bonfire Night, rather than unoffi

Bonfire Night - Credit: citizenside.com

Bonfire Night should be something to be enjoyed, so Norfolk's councils are trying to make sure everyone has fun safely

Norfolk County Council suggests people not build their own bonfires, as they can spread quickly and have fatal consequences.

It also recommends people attend organised outdoor firework displays.

Norwich City Council has recommended people inform their neighbours of plans for bonfires or fireworks.

It suggests people keep pets inside. Low noise fireworks are also advised. 

You may also want to watch:

It also advises making sure there is nothing around to allow bonfires to spread, adding they should be about five times their height from your house.

City Hall has also urged people to never use petrol as an accelerant and to keep water at hand.

Most Read

  1. 1 'It has got to stop' - Garage owner given last chance to clear eyesore site
  2. 2 Couple who broke lockdown rules were 'taking photos of socks', court hears
  3. 3 Man attacked Norwich couple after climbing through their window
  1. 4 Stunning pictures as Northern Lights become visible over Norfolk
  2. 5 Prison officer abused after secret relationship with rapist at HMP Bure
  3. 6 Long delays on A47 after two-car crash
  4. 7 Man at helm of Norwich menswear shop dies aged 96
  5. 8 Councillor: No more development until bigger GP surgery built
  6. 9 Rural pub undergoes transformation with new management
  7. 10 Former Norfolk police officer jailed over relationship with 14-year-old

The Environment Agency has warned the public not to use bonfires as an excuse to burn rubbish.

The EA also encouraged people to make sure to only burn clean, dry, untreated and unpainted wood; only use small amounts of cardboard and paper; do not burn plastic, rubber, glass, oils or metal.

Fires must also not harm water, air, soil, plants or animals, cause excess noise and odour.

Bonfire Night
Norfolk County Council
Norwich City Council
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Garden Kitchen Cafe and Event Caterers has won The Good Food Awards for the first time.

Norfolk cafe ranked among best in the UK

Sean Galea-Pace

person
Shipping containers are being stored on Eye airfield along the A140. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Why are there hundreds of shipping containers stacked up next to the A140?

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Hector Howlett (left), from Great Witchingham, pictured with his brother Arthur

Family's heartbreak as baby Hector is given just months to live

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Tiffany Wright, whose family runs Mill Farm in Wells

Campsite owner's 'heart dropped' after seeing land in housing plans

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon