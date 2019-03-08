Bonfire Night 2019: Where to see fireworks in Downham Market

The fireworks display will be held at Stradsett Hall this year. Picture: Downham Market Round Table Archant

Organisers of a west Norfolk firework display are geared up to get this year's event off to a bigger bang than ever before.

The event was previously held on the Ryston Field at Denver. Picture: Archant The event was previously held on the Ryston Field at Denver. Picture: Archant

Downham Market Round Table will be putting on a firework display at Stradsett Hall, following the success of past events.

The popular night, on Saturday, November 2, is promised to be bigger and better than ever,

The new location, which is home to events such as the Vintage Rally and Stradsett Show, offers easy vehicle access and free parking.

Ryan Rix, chairman of the Downham Market Round Table, said: "We have given money to some amazing causes in the past few years, from buying a brand new computer for a local lad, who needed it due to his disability, to enable him to complete school work, down to supplying funding towards a play area on the local park, buying some chairs for the local brownie group, and many other things.

"We raise our funds every year, by putting on a charity fireworks display.

"We have always had over 3,000 people attend each year, who all enjoy the show, and the fun event we put together.

"Stradsett Hall enables us to grow the event to be even bigger, better, and louder.

"This year we have a full-sized fairground, with bumper cars, a big wheel, helter-skelter, among other fair stalls, including hook-a-duck, and games for youngsters and adults alike."

The event will also hold a Guy Fawkes competition with the winning Guy scooping £100.

The profits raised from the display will go into the club's charity pot and will be used for local causes.

Mr Rix said: "We are already the biggest volunteer-run fireworks display in East Anglia and we aim to keep on growing.

"We are always looking for new members, who want to do more for the local area, and meet new people, and gain new friends."

Entry prices for the event are £5 for adults, £2.50 for children (five to 16 years old).