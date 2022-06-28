Family in 00-heaven after reunion with missing dog named Bond

Thomas with his wife Rachel and children Theodore (9), Barnabas (6) and Lovella (3) and Bond laying on the blanket he was found on in Blickling - Credit: Thomas Abbott Photography

When Thomas Abbott's beloved family pet Bond vanished in a Norfolk beauty spot it scared the living daylights out of the father-of-three.

Mr Abbott, of Saxthorpe, was walking his Labradinger around Blickling Hall at around 10am on Monday when he was spooked by another dog and bolted.

But after hundreds of shares online and dozens of people out searching - Mr Abbott was reunited with his beloved canine almost a day later after finding his dog sitting on his blanket waiting for him.

Mr Abbott said Bond had initially "run away" over the road into nearby Silvergate after being chased by another dog.

A large community effort helped find Bond - Credit: Thomas Abbott Photography

The 41-year-old jumped in the car and began to search the area for his escaped pet - but said he just didn't know where to turn.

After driving around in vain, Mr Abbott took to social media to spread the word and appeal for help.

"I couldn't believe people I didn't know would decide to give up their evenings to help," he added. "It proves we're a nation of dog lovers."

Before long, hundreds of messages of support came flooding in - including a piece of advice which suggested leaving out a piece of clothing so that Bond could track the scent.

"I tied my sock to a tree and used it as a reference point to come back to regularly," said Mr Abbott.

"The last thing I did before I went home was get his blanket from the house and left it out for him. I'm so glad I did."

Thomas Abbott found his dog Bond after he went missing for nearly 20 hours in Blickling - Credit: Thomas Abbott Photography

Mr Abbott said he "couldn't believe it" when he returned to Blickling Hall at 5am the next morning to find Bond sitting on his blanket.

He said: "It was surreal - it was like something out of a film.

"I jumped out of the car, ran over to him and gave him a big hug. He was so excited to see me."

Bond is named after the fictional 007 agent after being born entirely black at birth with the exception for a white patch on his chest which looked like a tuxedo.

Mr Abbott said that when he got home he cooked Bond a steak - but hoped it wouldn't encourage him to do it again.

He added: "I'm not sure I could take it!"