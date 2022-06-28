Family in 00-heaven after reunion with missing dog named Bond
- Credit: Thomas Abbott Photography
When Thomas Abbott's beloved family pet Bond vanished in a Norfolk beauty spot it scared the living daylights out of the father-of-three.
Mr Abbott, of Saxthorpe, was walking his Labradinger around Blickling Hall at around 10am on Monday when he was spooked by another dog and bolted.
But after hundreds of shares online and dozens of people out searching - Mr Abbott was reunited with his beloved canine almost a day later after finding his dog sitting on his blanket waiting for him.
Mr Abbott said Bond had initially "run away" over the road into nearby Silvergate after being chased by another dog.
The 41-year-old jumped in the car and began to search the area for his escaped pet - but said he just didn't know where to turn.
After driving around in vain, Mr Abbott took to social media to spread the word and appeal for help.
"I couldn't believe people I didn't know would decide to give up their evenings to help," he added. "It proves we're a nation of dog lovers."
Most Read
- 1 Woman in her 20s dies in A47 crash
- 2 The school where boys can wear skirts - but not shorts
- 3 Redundancy leads to Norfolk mum earning up to £3,000 a month
- 4 Woman in her 50s who died in A11 crash named locally
- 5 Cyclist in her 50s dies in A11 crash
- 6 Train travellers set for another weekend of rail disruption
- 7 Woman in serious condition in hospital after crash between two cars and van
- 8 Breckland builder dumped toilet cisterns and bathroom items in front garden
- 9 Car seen driving on the wrong side of the A47
- 10 Abnormal load to travel through county on first day of Norfolk Show
Before long, hundreds of messages of support came flooding in - including a piece of advice which suggested leaving out a piece of clothing so that Bond could track the scent.
"I tied my sock to a tree and used it as a reference point to come back to regularly," said Mr Abbott.
"The last thing I did before I went home was get his blanket from the house and left it out for him. I'm so glad I did."
Mr Abbott said he "couldn't believe it" when he returned to Blickling Hall at 5am the next morning to find Bond sitting on his blanket.
He said: "It was surreal - it was like something out of a film.
"I jumped out of the car, ran over to him and gave him a big hug. He was so excited to see me."
Bond is named after the fictional 007 agent after being born entirely black at birth with the exception for a white patch on his chest which looked like a tuxedo.
Mr Abbott said that when he got home he cooked Bond a steak - but hoped it wouldn't encourage him to do it again.
He added: "I'm not sure I could take it!"