Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Riddle of crashed bomber found in sea remains unsolved

PUBLISHED: 12:15 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:03 28 August 2019

The crew of a Stirling bomber with their aircraft Picture: Submitted

The crew of a Stirling bomber with their aircraft Picture: Submitted

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2016

The remains of a Second World War bomber found at the bottom of the North Sea have not been identified.

Surveyors plotting the route of an undersea power cable connecting Britain to Norway found an aircraft wheel off the Norwegian coastline two years ago.

It is believed to have been from a Short Stirling, a four-engined heavy bomber used for a variety of roles from the early years of the war until the end of the conflict in 1945.

Some 19 were lost whilst taking part in secret missions to deliver supplies to Norwegian resistance fighters over the winter of 1944 - 45, six of which remain unaccounted for to this day.

The families of those lost with them are still awaiting closure, with the fates of their loved ones unknown. Each would have had a crew of seven on board.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for the Ministry of Defence in London said the aircraft found two years ago had not been identified.

"The crash site is protected by the Protection of Military Remains Act 1986 (PoMRA) and a licence is required from us before any excavation of the site can be undertaken," he said.

"It is our policy to leave such sites undisturbed unless an application, as above, is received or there are other reasons for requiring the site to be excavated, and so this position is unlikely to change in the immediate future.

"The Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre would only investigate the find if an application for the issue of a PoMRA licence was received.

"To date, no application has been made and so the matter has not been taken any further. I have checked and we do not hold any further information on location or aircraft identity." Stirlings flew secret supply missions to Norway from bases including Shepherd's Grove, near Bury St Edmunds, in Suffolk.

The RAF's largest heavy bomber, which had a maximum speed of 250mph and a maximum altitude of 15,000ft, was vulnerable to attacks from faster German night fighters, which were guided to their prey in the later years of the war by radar.

Most Read

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge fly into Norwich Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Norwich Airport on a Loganair plane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbroken’ - pavilion used by junior football club destroyed in fire

The damage to the Shrublands FC clubhouse, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Nurse struck off for ‘inappropriate’ behaviour with vulnerable patient

A mental health nurse in Norfolk has been struck off for inappropriate behavious with a patient. Picture: Ian Burt

‘An absolute sweatbox’ - Norwich City fans describe ‘nightmare’ journey to shock Carabao Cup knockout

Norwich City fans have been trapped on delayed coaches en route to a League Cup game. Photo: Mark Newstead/@AwayDayBible

Pub’s new tenant vows to ‘appeal to everyone’ following controversy

Nigel Barton, right, the new tenant at The Bull pub in Dereham, with barman Ruben Copsey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge fly into Norwich Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Norwich Airport on a Loganair plane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk

File photo of heavy rain causing flash flooding in Norfolk. Picture Sonya Duncan.

Man married ‘woman of his dreams’ at bedside hours before dying from cancer

Jonathan Thomas, from Great Yarmouth, with his wife Joanna. Photo: Jane Soares

‘They thought he was dead’ - unconscious man found lying face-up in ditch by bin collectors

A neighbour has spoken of his shock after a man was discovered in a ditch on Chapel Lane, Wymondham. Photo: Paul Findlay

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

See how couple transformed derelict chapel after £200,000 impulse buy

Jack and Alex have revealed their stunning converted Methodist church in Wymondham, Norfolk Photo: Submit

Pub’s new tenant vows to ‘appeal to everyone’ following controversy

Nigel Barton, right, the new tenant at The Bull pub in Dereham, with barman Ruben Copsey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man taken to hospital with ‘very deep’ bite from seal pup

A seal popping up its head at Blakeney Point Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘Heartbroken’ - pavilion used by junior football club destroyed in fire

The damage to the Shrublands FC clubhouse, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Police ask: Do you know this man?

Police want to speak to this man after a razor was stolen in King's Lynn Picture: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists