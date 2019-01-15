Search

Bomber crew honoured during minute’s silence in north Norfolk

15 January, 2019 - 16:03
Remembering the crew of a Hudson bomber that crashed. Picture: supplied by Robert Barker

Remembering the crew of a Hudson bomber that crashed. Picture: supplied by Robert Barker

Archant

A group of people gathered at a memorial that marks the site where a Second World War bomber crew died in north Norfolk.

Members of the North Walsham branch of the Royal Air Forces Association joined past and current tenants at Lowlands Farm, Bacton on Sunday, January 13.

They were there to honour the crew of a Hudson bomber that crashed on January 16, 1942, killing all on board.

Spokesman Robert Barker said: “A short ceremony was conducted by Mr R Barker, branch vice-chairman, with wreaths laid by Mr D Mann, branch secretary, and Miss H Ottley, eldest daughter ot the current tenants. This was followed by a minute’s silence.

“After the ceremony tea and cakes were provided for the cold and windswept participants by Mrs E Ottley.”

The bomber crew comprised John MacGillivray, 25, Roger Bourne Wark, 26, Wilfred Albert Sayer, 21, and John Stuart Brown, 21.

