Wartime explosives found on Hunstanton and Yarmouth beaches
Published: 9:49 AM March 7, 2021
Unexploded wartime devices have been discovered and dealt with on two of the county's beaches.
The first device, a bomb, was found at Old Hunstanton beach, near the Clifftop car park, on Friday, March 5.
Due to the high tide, it was not deemed feasible to dispose of the bomb and a seal was temporarily put in place.
Specialists from Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) were instead sent to Hunstanton on Saturday (March 6) and carried out a controlled detonation at 7.12pm.
The EOD team had already been called to Great Yarmouth earlier on Saturday to deal with a similar find.
Norfolk police said the bomb squad had been called to the beach off South Beach Parade, and "safely removed" the device at 11.55am.
