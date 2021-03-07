Wartime explosives found on Hunstanton and Yarmouth beaches

Published: 9:49 AM March 7, 2021

An unexploded bomb was found on Old Hunstanton beach (pictured May 2020) - Credit: Archant

Unexploded wartime devices have been discovered and dealt with on two of the county's beaches.

The first device, a bomb, was found at Old Hunstanton beach, near the Clifftop car park, on Friday, March 5.

An unexploded bomb was found near the Clifftop car park in Hunstanton (pictured May 2020) - Credit: Archant

Due to the high tide, it was not deemed feasible to dispose of the bomb and a seal was temporarily put in place.

Specialists from Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) were instead sent to Hunstanton on Saturday (March 6) and carried out a controlled detonation at 7.12pm.

An unexploded wartime device was found off South Beach Parade in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Archant

The EOD team had already been called to Great Yarmouth earlier on Saturday to deal with a similar find.

Norfolk police said the bomb squad had been called to the beach off South Beach Parade, and "safely removed" the device at 11.55am.