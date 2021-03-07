News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Wartime explosives found on Hunstanton and Yarmouth beaches

Author

Thomas Chapman

Published: 9:49 AM March 7, 2021   
PC Francine Heath and PC Glenn Barnes in the Police ATV patrolling the beach near the cliffs in Huns

An unexploded bomb was found on Old Hunstanton beach (pictured May 2020) - Credit: Archant

Unexploded wartime devices have been discovered and dealt with on two of the county's beaches.

The first device, a bomb, was found at Old Hunstanton beach, near the Clifftop car park, on Friday, March 5. 

The cliff top car park in Hunstanton has reopened. Picture: Ian Burt

An unexploded bomb was found near the Clifftop car park in Hunstanton (pictured May 2020) - Credit: Archant

Due to the high tide, it was not deemed feasible to dispose of the bomb and a seal was temporarily put in place.

Specialists from Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) were instead sent to Hunstanton on Saturday (March 6) and carried out a controlled detonation at 7.12pm. 

South Beach Parade on the southern tip of Yarmouth - could be closed for non-outer harbour traffic.

An unexploded wartime device was found off South Beach Parade in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Archant

The EOD team had already been called to Great Yarmouth earlier on Saturday to deal with a similar find. 

Norfolk police said the bomb squad had been called to the beach off South Beach Parade, and "safely removed" the device at 11.55am. 

