Bomb fear saw part of beach cordoned off

Part of the beach between Snettisham and Heacham was cordoned off after a metal object was unearthed. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team Archant

A suspicious metal objected unearthed on a Norfolk beach saw a cordon put in place and bomb experts called in to assess the find.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Part of the beach between Snettisham and Heacham was cordoned off after a metal object was unearthed. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team Part of the beach between Snettisham and Heacham was cordoned off after a metal object was unearthed. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team was alerted to possible explosive on the beach between Snettisham and Heacham at 10.30am on Friday.

Norfolk police sealed off the area of beach near the 2ft object as a precaution.

The metal object was sunsequently found to be a a steel marker bouy. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team The metal object was sunsequently found to be a a steel marker bouy. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

After an assessment of the steel object and consultation with explosive ordnance disposal experts it was found to be a steel marker bouy with a hole in the middle where a chain would go to help weigh it down.

The object was removed from the beach.