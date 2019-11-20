Bomb disposal unit sent to Norfolk field after metal detectorists find live hand grenade
PUBLISHED: 06:00 21 November 2019
Archant
Metal detectorists thought a hand grenade in a Norfolk field was a 'dummy' - until the police called a bomb disposal unit.
Seasoned metal detectorists Cheryl and Adrian Dawes from Deopham and friend Steve Mobbs were in a field in Reymerston when they discovered a live hand grenade within 10 minutes.
The hand grenade, thought to be from the Second World War, was found just one to two inches deep in a field owned by a local farmer.
Mrs Dawes, 53, said: "Steve picked it up and put it in my hand until I told him to get rid of it. I initially thought he was messing about. He thought it was a dummy but I realised and knew they were unpredictable and could go off at any minute. He only held it for a few seconds and then quickly put it somewhere far away."
After informing the farmer, who thought it was a joke, Mrs Dawes, a self-employed massage therapist, contacted Norfolk Police who sent an officer from Dereham.
She said: "We had to send them a photograph first and they said it was definitely a hand grenade and definitely dangerous. They said they thought it looked live."
You may also want to watch:
The officer arrived at around 3pm and after inspecting the grenade, informed a bomb disposal unit in Nottingham.
Mrs Dawes said: "But the unit wasn't able to attend the scene that evening because it was dark so the field was secured by police tape and the grenade placed 70 yards away from the road. Otherwise they would have had to shut down the road completely."
The unit arrived the following morning at 9.30am, on Sunday, November 17, and successfully detonated the hand grenade.
Mrs Dawes said: "All you heard was a boom and there was lots of smoke. The field went up like a fountain as it was so waterlogged."
"It was good fun." she added.
Mrs Dawes, who has been a metal detectorist for 30 years and goes metal detecting every weekend across Norfolk, said: "I have never come across a live hand grenade before. Just a few dead bullets. And to be honest, I wouldn't want to do it again."
But the experience has not deterred Mrs Dawes from metal detecting again and she said: "It's probably just encouraged us to be more careful and if you do find something dangerous to make sure you follow the proper procedure."