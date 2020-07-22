Cromer Pier sealed off as bomb disposal team called
PUBLISHED: 19:09 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 19:20 22 July 2020
Archant
Cromer Pier has been cordoned off by emergency services after a bomb disposal team was called.
The popular tourist attraction was taped off with police keeping people back due to an incident on Wednesday afternoon.
A bomb disposal team could be seen at the scene. Eyewitnesses said there had been reports that possible unexploded shells or ordnance had washed up beneath the structure.
You may also want to watch:
Visitors were being kept at a distance from the pier, which dates back to 1822. The Pavilion Theatre on the pier is closed at the moment due to coronavirus restrictions.
MORE: ‘Huge explosion’ heard as bomb is detonated at golf course
The alert comes just two days after a mortar bomb was unearthed on the Royal Cromer Golf Club.
The Royal Logistical Corps Bomb Disposal Team removed the bomb and safely detonated it with the explosion heard around the town.
More to follow
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.