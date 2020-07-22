Cromer Pier sealed off as bomb disposal team called

Emergency services at Cromer Pier. Picture: Jordan Harvey Archant

Cromer Pier has been cordoned off by emergency services after a bomb disposal team was called.

A bomb disposal team pictured near Cromer Pier. Picture: Jordan Harvey A bomb disposal team pictured near Cromer Pier. Picture: Jordan Harvey

The popular tourist attraction was taped off with police keeping people back due to an incident on Wednesday afternoon.

A bomb disposal team could be seen at the scene. Eyewitnesses said there had been reports that possible unexploded shells or ordnance had washed up beneath the structure.

Emergency services at Cromer Pier. Picture: Jordan Harvey Emergency services at Cromer Pier. Picture: Jordan Harvey

Visitors were being kept at a distance from the pier, which dates back to 1822. The Pavilion Theatre on the pier is closed at the moment due to coronavirus restrictions.

The alert comes just two days after a mortar bomb was unearthed on the Royal Cromer Golf Club.

The Royal Logistical Corps Bomb Disposal Team removed the bomb and safely detonated it with the explosion heard around the town.

More to follow