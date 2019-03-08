Bomb disposal called after mortar shells found on Norfolk beach
PUBLISHED: 11:36 26 August 2019
Archant
Three mortar shells have been found on a Norfolk beach.
Winterton beach. PHOTO: Liz Coates
A bomb disposal team was called to Winterton beach, near to the dunes, on Saturday afternoon (August 24).
The three explosives had been discovered by a member of the public, who called police around 4pm.
Officers from Norfolk Police were joined at the beach by an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, who "dispatched" the mortars, a spokesperson confirmed.
Thousands have hit beaches around the coast, including at Winterton, this Bank Holiday weekend to bask in the summer sun.