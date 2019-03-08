Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Bomb disposal called after mortar shells found on Norfolk beach

PUBLISHED: 11:36 26 August 2019

The bomb disposal team were called to Winterton beach after mortar shells were found Credit: Mark Williams-Cook

The bomb disposal team were called to Winterton beach after mortar shells were found Credit: Mark Williams-Cook

Archant

Three mortar shells have been found on a Norfolk beach.

Winterton beach. PHOTO: Liz CoatesWinterton beach. PHOTO: Liz Coates

A bomb disposal team was called to Winterton beach, near to the dunes, on Saturday afternoon (August 24).

You may also want to watch:

The three explosives had been discovered by a member of the public, who called police around 4pm.

Officers from Norfolk Police were joined at the beach by an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, who "dispatched" the mortars, a spokesperson confirmed.

Thousands have hit beaches around the coast, including at Winterton, this Bank Holiday weekend to bask in the summer sun.

Most Read

Man married ‘woman of his dreams’ at bedside hours before dying from cancer

Jonathan Thomas, from Great Yarmouth, with his wife Joanna. Photo: Jane Soares

Motorcyclist, 76, suffers serious injuries after crash with car

A 76-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash in Knapton on Sunday Picture: Denise Bradley

Popular restaurant to close after four years

Ad feature.. Shish, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after collision

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a van near Diss Station Credit: Marc Betts

Is this Norwich’s most obvious sign? Bank holiday reminder... from bank

A sign on the door of Santander in Norwich reminding customers it does not open on bank holidays. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Man married ‘woman of his dreams’ at bedside hours before dying from cancer

Jonathan Thomas, from Great Yarmouth, with his wife Joanna. Photo: Jane Soares

Motorcyclist, 76, suffers serious injuries after crash with car

A 76-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash in Knapton on Sunday Picture: Denise Bradley

Popular restaurant to close after four years

Ad feature.. Shish, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after collision

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a van near Diss Station Credit: Marc Betts

Is this Norwich’s most obvious sign? Bank holiday reminder... from bank

A sign on the door of Santander in Norwich reminding customers it does not open on bank holidays. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Popular restaurant to close after four years

Ad feature.. Shish, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Is this Norwich’s most obvious sign? Bank holiday reminder... from bank

A sign on the door of Santander in Norwich reminding customers it does not open on bank holidays. Picture: Archant

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after collision

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a van near Diss Station Credit: Marc Betts

Historic pub to go up for auction after search for buyer fails

The Buck Inn at Thorpe St Andrew which is closed and up for sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Motorcyclist, 76, suffers serious injuries after crash with car

A 76-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash in Knapton on Sunday Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists