Bomb disposal team called to caravan site after unexploded device reported

Police and bomb disposal teams are investigating an unexploded device at a Thetford caravan club

Bomb disposal teams have been called to a caravan site in Norfolk following reports of an unexploded device.

Police were called to Thetford Forest Caravan Club just before 10.15am on Thursday morning (July 14).

An Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team have also been called to the scene in Hilborough.

A police spokeswoman said: "Police are working alongside Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) whilst investigations are carried out.

"Enquiries are currently ongoing and we remain on scene."

Norfolk Fire Service were also called and an officer assisted police.