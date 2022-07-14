News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Bomb disposal team called to caravan site after unexploded device reported

Owen Sennitt

Published: 1:30 PM July 14, 2022
Police and bomb disposal teams are investigating an unexploded device at a Thetford caravan club - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Bomb disposal teams have been called to a caravan site in Norfolk following reports of an unexploded device.

Police were called to Thetford Forest Caravan Club just before 10.15am on Thursday morning (July 14).

An Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team have also been called to the scene in Hilborough.

A police spokeswoman said: "Police are working alongside Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) whilst investigations are carried out.

"Enquiries are currently ongoing and we remain on scene."

Norfolk Fire Service were also called and an officer assisted police.  

