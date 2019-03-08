Search

Bomb disposal squad “casually chucks mortar in truck” after it was found by metal detectorist

PUBLISHED: 21:35 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 21:35 28 March 2019

A road closure was put in place after a mortar was discovered at Tattersett. Picture: PA

A road closure was put in place after a mortar was discovered at Tattersett. Picture: PA

A mortar type explosive was uncovered by a metal detectorist in a Norfolk village on Thursday, prompting a scene cordon and road closure.

But the bomb disposal squad appeared less concerned about the device when they attended the scene in Tattersett.

Fakenham patrol officer PC Jon Parker said he was called to a “mortar type device” in the area.

Pictures were taken of the scene and a cordon established around the area, which included the closure of the B1454, he said.

“We wait patiently for RAF Explosive Ordnance Disposal to arrive and save the day,” PC Parker said.

“Upon arrival, officer strolls casually up to it, takes a quick look, picks it up and goes ‘Yeah this is fine, no need to worry,’ chucks it in their truck and away they go!”

