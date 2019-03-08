Video

Norwich gig by ‘one of world’s biggest promoters’ sells out before line-up is announced

The Tiki bar at Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack & Hi-Fi in Norwich. Photo: Supplied by Bermuda Bob's Supplied by Bermuda Bob's

A Norwich event promising to provide a glimpse through the keyhole into underground music has sold out in hours.

American Blondes performing at Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack & Hi-Fi in Norwich. Photo: Mike Baxter American Blondes performing at Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack & Hi-Fi in Norwich. Photo: Mike Baxter

Bermuda Bob’s Rum Shack on Timber Hill opened last October and caters to a wide range of music events.

On June 28 the venue will host Boiler Room as the promoter embarks on the first ever Boiler Room tour.

A spokesman for Bermuda Bob’s said: “Boiler Room is basically glimpse through the keyhole into underground music, offering a close up look at DJs and musicians that you don’t often get to see.

“They have worked with some of the biggest musicians in the world ranging from Carl Cox, Thom Yorke to Frankie Knuckles and Skepta.”

Bermuda Bob's will be hosting Boiler Room in June. Photo: Holly Moore Bermuda Bob's will be hosting Boiler Room in June. Photo: Holly Moore

Tickets for the event sold out within six hours of going on sale, despite the fact the line-up for the event is yet to be announced.

The spokesman added: “Boiler Room is one of the biggest if not the biggest promoters in the world. It is pretty exciting that they are visiting Norwich.

“We had a DJ called Artwork join us back in January for a night called Keep on Dancing.

“Artwork was so blown away by how impressive the in house sound-system was and how good the crowd in Norwich was that he did a very kind tweet about us.

“This tweet really triggered a lot of big things for us. Thank you Artwork.”

While the Boiler Room event is sold out, Bermuda Bob’s will be hosting Shanti Celeste, Beauty and the Beat, Pearson Sound and Dan Shake consecutively from Thursday, April 18 over the bank holiday weekend to Sunday, April 21.

