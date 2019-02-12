First two films confirmed for special screenings in popular park

Search

PUBLISHED: 16:28 12 February 2019

Outdoor cinema will be screened at Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad for the first time. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Outdoor cinema will be screened at Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad for the first time. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

©archant2016

With an outdoor cinema event set to be showcased in a popular park for the first time, film fans will be in for a treat as two box office smash hits have been confirmed.

For three nights in September, Pop Up Pictures will be bringing its Great Outdoor Cinema Club to Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad.

The Norwich-based company, run by Danny Banthorpe and other event planners, will be screening three movies over three nights from Thursday, September 5 to Saturday, September 7.

And as outdoor cinema arrives in Oulton Broad, the first two films to be showcased have now been confirmed.

On Friday, September 6 the box office sensation Bohemian Rhapsody will be screened in the park, with The Greatest Showman to be shown on Saturday, September 7.

The movie for Thursday, September 5 is still to be decided. The films will be screened in the park between 6pm and 10pm each evening.

With a woodfire pizza, popcorn, nachos and refreshments all on sale, the events will cater for about 475 people per night.

Ticket details are available via www.facebook.com/events/325748848283905/ or visit www.eatickets.co.uk/event/bohemian-rhapsody-oulton-broad/

