Bohemian Rhapsody on the big outdoor screen at Hunstanton

Rami Malek in Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody Picture: Supplied Archant

Open air cinema returns to Hunstanton with two screenings this summer.

Screenings begin after sunset at Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop Screenings begin after sunset at Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

On Saturday, July 27, the Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody will be showing after Sunset on The Green (9pm).

The 12-rated film stars Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury and is a celebration of the music of Queen.

Before the main faeture, there will be a screening of a short black and white film from Hunstanton Heritage Centre. The classic footage takes a railway journey from King's Lynn to Hunstanton.

The big screen returns on Saturday, August 17 (8.30pm) for a showing of the original PG rated Mamma Mia film. Another chance to sing along to some classic songs, this time from Abba.

Prior to this screening a short film called 'A Plastic Ocean' will be shown.

Elizabeth Nockolds, West Norfolk council's cabinet member for culture, heritage and health, said: "Our open-air cinema screening was incredibly popular last year and we're excited about its return. Two great films are being shown this year, both featuring classic songs that I'm sure the audience will want to join in with.

"Make sure you get to The Green nice and early to grab a place to sit to these free screenings".

Both events are part of the borough council's Hunstanton Heritage Gardens programme, funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund to improve facilities and activities in the gardens.