Warning over bogus double glazing workman

PUBLISHED: 12:44 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:44 30 June 2020

Prospect Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google Maps

People have been warned after a bogus caller claiming to be from a double glazing company visited a home offering to carry out work.

Suffolk Police have urged vigilance after the bogus caller visited a home on Prospect Road, in Lowestoft, on Monday, June 29.

Shortly after midday, the man, who had no proof of identity, claimed to be from a double glazing company and offered to clean the gutters.

The man is described as being in his late 60s, 5ft 7ins tall, balding and walking with a limp.

At the time, he was wearing a dark zip-up jacket, jeans and slip-on trainers.

The home’s occupants refused the offer and the man left on foot towards Hall Road.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who has been approached in a similar way, is urged to contact officers on 101, quoting CAD number 135 of June 29.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

