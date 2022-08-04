Why are we still commenting on women's bodies - how have we not learnt yet?

Opinion

Are we really so intimidated by women doing well, that we need to shame what they look like? Becky Hill was body-shamed online after performing before the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium. - Credit: PA

One of my girlfriends was recently body-shamed by another woman in front of her work colleagues.

Following outrage in our girls group chat and then our bolstering of her sheer beauty, I was left with a real sadness.

Not just a sadness for her (the kindest soul you will meet), but a sadness that we as women are still making these attacks at each other.

Why are women still making derogatory comments about other women's bodies?

Why is a comment about how quickly a woman has put weight on, still being so freely stated within a manner of different environments?

A sense of girlhood grows from the outrage following harsh comments. While this in itself is special, it begs the question of why girlhood is not the reason for these comments to not happen in the first place.

Regardless of how a comment can make someone feel, you never know what is happening in someone's mind and body and what a spiralling affect it can have. How do we not know this yet?

I despair that on the day the Lionesses made history at Wembley, Becky Hill, who performed before the match, was trolled and body-shamed for the outfit she wore on stage. She Tweeted: "I’m also sorry you think that what I was wearing devalued my talent and wanted me to be more covered up to be a role model for body confidence to young women."

Her use of sarcasm shows the trolling up as the joke it is.

Are we really so intimidated by women doing well, that we need to shame what they look like?

A serious message underlaid the tweets from the popstar. In one reply she wrote: "be proud of your bodies! celebrate yourselves! show off your curves! cover up for no one & be confident! took me a long time to learn that & i wish i had role models like that growing up! thanks for having me today @Lionesses you’re doing us proud."

In replying with passion to the harmful comments made about her appearance, she succeeded in counter-acting the affect of the comments, showing the force of empowered women whilst spurring debate and outrage surrounding the topic.

It is the bad comments which stick. Your friends, family, and in some cases, strangers on the internet, can tell you a hundred times how beautiful you are, but so many of us will not believe them if we have heard just one harmful comment.

The "perfect" body shape is a construct of society - there isn't one.

Our genetics have built every single one of us differently. Hormones, health issues and mental wellbeing, to name a few, can make our bodies morph and yoyo in ways out of our control.

So what is the need or benefit of attacking any body shape?