Body of woman recovered from sea in Norfolk village

The body of a woman was recovered from the sea at Cley on Monday September 28. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

The body of a woman has been recovered from the sea off the North Norfolk coast.

Emergency services including the police, coastguard and Sheringham lifeboat were called to Cley beach car park at around 7.40am on Monday, September 28 following reports of a woman missing from the Holt area.

The Sheringham Lifeboat was asked to carry out a shoreline search by the coastguard after a person was spotted in the surf approximately 40 to 50 metres offshore by members of the public.

Following the search a woman’s body was recovered from the sea at around 10.50am.

The woman’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner ahead of an inquest which will take place in due course.