Police called to woman's body found in village

Stuart Anderson

Published: 4:34 PM February 22, 2021   
A woman's body was found at an address in The Street, Fakenham. 

A woman's body was found at an address in The Street, Fakenham.

Police were called to a home in a Norfolk village after the discovery of a woman's body.

Norfolk Police said the woman, believed to be aged in her 40s, was found inside the building in The Street, Lenwade, between Norwich and Fakenham.

Police received the call at 7.46am on Monday (February 22). A spokesman said the death was not being treated as suspicious. 

The spokesman said: "Emergency services were in attendance. A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course."

Witnesses said at least five police vehicles were at the scene. 

