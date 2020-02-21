Search

Advanced search

Body of missing woman found in river

PUBLISHED: 13:36 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:00 21 February 2020

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Norfolk Police

The body of a woman has been found in the River Wensum by police searching for missing Clare Kerrison.

On Friday, February 21, police officers searching for the missing 48-year-old recovered the body of a woman in the river between Costessey and Hellesdon.

Mrs Kerrison, of The Street, Costessey, had not been seen since leaving her home at around 11pm on Tuesday, February 18.

Formal identification will be carried out in due course but police believe it to be the body of Mrs Kerrison and her family have been informed.

Emergency services including police and lowland rescue were involved in the search, which was launched after the alarm was raised on Wednesday morning.

Her body was found shortly before 1pm.

Most Read

‘Something needs to be done’ - will new scheme solve town’s parking problem?

David Reger, owner of Nuts 'n' Bolts in Attleborough, has given his take on the proposed changes at Queen's Square Car Park. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Body of missing woman found in river

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Man stabbed during fight involving number of men near Norwich

Police were called to an incident in the Cavell Road area of Lakenham. Photo: Peter Walsh

Sold for just £1: Lucky buyer snaps up property

A room which is situated between two business in Wisbech was sold for �1 by autioneer Simon Arnes, from William H Brown. Picture: Archant/William H Brown

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Concerns growing over missing woman

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

Police and paramedics tried to save Caroline Flack’s life, inquest hears

The inquest has opened into the death of Caroline Flack. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

‘We’d bring back tadpoles in jam jars’ - Caroline Flack’s fond memories of growing up in Norfolk

Caroline Flack at her book signing in Norwich in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Body of missing woman found in river

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

BUENDIA: Farke lays down challenge to City ace

Norwich City midfielder Emi Buendia has had to settle for cameos since his quad injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Pedestrian hit by motorbike on walking path

Police appealing for witnesses, after a pedestrian was hit by a motocross bike. Image: Norfolk police

Wolves v Norwich City - Press Conference RECAP: Injured Byram ruled out for the season

Sam Byram suffered a hamstring injury in Norwich City's 1-0 Premier League deeat against Liverpool Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man downloaded more than 35,000 indecent child images over four year period, court told

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24