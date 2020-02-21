Body of missing woman found in river

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police Norfolk Police

The body of a woman has been found in the River Wensum by police searching for missing Clare Kerrison.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On Friday, February 21, police officers searching for the missing 48-year-old recovered the body of a woman in the river between Costessey and Hellesdon.

Mrs Kerrison, of The Street, Costessey, had not been seen since leaving her home at around 11pm on Tuesday, February 18.

Formal identification will be carried out in due course but police believe it to be the body of Mrs Kerrison and her family have been informed.

Emergency services including police and lowland rescue were involved in the search, which was launched after the alarm was raised on Wednesday morning.

Her body was found shortly before 1pm.