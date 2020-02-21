Body of missing woman found in river
PUBLISHED: 13:36 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:00 21 February 2020
Norfolk Police
The body of a woman has been found in the River Wensum by police searching for missing Clare Kerrison.
On Friday, February 21, police officers searching for the missing 48-year-old recovered the body of a woman in the river between Costessey and Hellesdon.
Mrs Kerrison, of The Street, Costessey, had not been seen since leaving her home at around 11pm on Tuesday, February 18.
Formal identification will be carried out in due course but police believe it to be the body of Mrs Kerrison and her family have been informed.
Emergency services including police and lowland rescue were involved in the search, which was launched after the alarm was raised on Wednesday morning.
Her body was found shortly before 1pm.
Comments have been disabled on this article.