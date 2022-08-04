News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Body found in search for missing 35-year-old man

Emily Thomson

Published: 3:47 PM August 4, 2022
35-year-old man Tolulope Oladosu has been reported missing from his home in King's Lynn

A body believed to be that of missing man, Tolulope Oladosu, 35, has been discovered in a ditch in King's Lynn - Credit: Supplied

A body believed to be that of a missing man has been found in a ditch in King's Lynn.

Following search efforts by police and Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue, a man’s body was discovered in a ditch in Swan Lane at 1.41pm today (August 4).

The death is currently being treated as unexplained. 

Officers remain at the scene and a police cordon is in place while crime scene investigators carry out enquiries.

A formal identification is yet to take place but the family of Tolulope Oladosu, 35, from King’s Lynn, have been informed.

A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course. 

