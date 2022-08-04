Body found in search for missing 35-year-old man

A body believed to be that of missing man, Tolulope Oladosu, 35, has been discovered in a ditch in King's Lynn - Credit: Supplied

A body believed to be that of a missing man has been found in a ditch in King's Lynn.

Following search efforts by police and Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue, a man’s body was discovered in a ditch in Swan Lane at 1.41pm today (August 4).

The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Officers remain at the scene and a police cordon is in place while crime scene investigators carry out enquiries.

A formal identification is yet to take place but the family of Tolulope Oladosu, 35, from King’s Lynn, have been informed.

A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.