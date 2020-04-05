Search

Body of missing man found in Sheringham

PUBLISHED: 18:14 05 April 2020

Alan Cooper was last seen in Bodham on Friday, April 3. Picture: Norfolk Police

The body of a 62-year-old man who went missing on Friday has been found at in a building in Sheringham

Officers were called at 12.40pm on Sunday, April 5, following reports of a man’s body being discovered.

Formal identification is yet to take place, however officers believe it is the body of Alan Cooper, who was last seen in Bodham on Friday, April 3.

At this stage, his death is not being treated as suspicious.

A file will be prepared for the coroner ahead of an inquest which will take place in due course.

