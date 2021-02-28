Family of missing man informed after body found in water

Published: 9:50 AM February 28, 2021

The body of a man has been found in water in a Norfolk village, police have confirmed.

Police found the body overnight after they were called to reports a man had gone missing from Whitwell Road in Sparham near Reepham at 8pm on Saturday night.

He was last seen in the Lyng area at 3.45pm on Saturday, before emergency services carried out a search.

The man was found unresponsive at the scene in Sparham Pools on Lyng Road at 12.30am on Sunday.

While formal identification is yet to take place, police said the family of Keith Harrison, 69, who had been reported missing, have been informed.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.