Man’s body recovered from river

A man's body was found in the river at Diss. Pic: Google Street View Google Street View

The body of a man has been recovered from a Norfolk river.

Norfolk police have confirmed that the man’s body was found in the river Waveney at Diss on Tuesday.

With help from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, the body was brought out of the river, near Diss Golf Club in Stuston Road, at 6.30pm.

Police are treating the death as unexplained, but say it is not believed to be suspicious.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the cause of death.

No further details are being revealed until formal identification has taken place and the next-of-kin informed.