Crews called after dead porpoise found on beach

A dead porpoise has been found on a beach near Great Yarmouth.

A crew from HM Coastguard Gorleston were called out at around 2pm on Wednesday after a call from Humber Coastguard.

Humber Coastguard reported a dead dolphin or porpoise had been seen at North Denes.

Upon arrival, the team were able to identify the animal as a female adult harbour porpoise.

The crew spent around an hour taking details and measurements of the porpoise due to its status as royal fisheries.

Harbour porpoises are the smallest of cetacean seen in the UK and can be spotted close to shore in relatively shallow water, especially in tidal races and around headlands.

A coastguard spokesman said: “We, as coastguards rescue officers are asked to assist in these findings as dolphins, porpoise, whales & sturgeon are known as ‘Royal Fisheries’ so data has to be collected and sent to the appropriate authorities.

“The porpoise has been taped off by coastguards and ready for collection by local council.”