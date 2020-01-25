Search

Body of a man found in the River Yare

PUBLISHED: 23:02 25 January 2020 | UPDATED: 23:02 25 January 2020

Police were called to Church Lane in Eaton on Saturday January 25 following reports a body had been seen in the River Yare. Picture: Ian Burt

Police were called to Church Lane in Eaton on Saturday January 25 following reports a body had been seen in the River Yare. Picture: Ian Burt

A body has been found in a river on the outskirts of Norwich.

Police were called to Church Lane in Eaton at around 4pm on Saturday (January 25) following reports a body had been seen in the River Yare.

Emergency services attended the scene and the body of a man believed to be in his 50s was recovered from the water.

While no formal identification has taken place, police said the family of 58-year-old Carl Gooch, who was reported missing on January 21, have been informed.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

