Body found in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert Archant

A body has been found at a property on Upper St Giles Street in Norwich.

Five forensic vans and police vehicles were parked at the western end of the city centre street around 10pm last night.

Norfolk Police said the death is currently being treated as unexplained.

More follows.