Body found in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 08:43 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:14 30 January 2019
Archant
A body has been found at a property on Upper St Giles Street in Norwich.
A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert
Five forensic vans and police vehicles were parked at the western end of the city centre street around 10pm last night.
Norfolk Police said the death is currently being treated as unexplained.
More follows.
A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert
Comments have been disabled on this article.