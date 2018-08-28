Search

Body found in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 08:43 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:14 30 January 2019

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Archant

A body has been found at a property on Upper St Giles Street in Norwich.

Five forensic vans and police vehicles were parked at the western end of the city centre street around 10pm last night.

Norfolk Police said the death is currently being treated as unexplained.

More follows.

