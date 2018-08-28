Updated
Body found in River Wensum
PUBLISHED: 10:19 15 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:14 15 January 2019
A body has been found in the River Wensum and emergency services remain on the scene.
Emergency services are on the scene in Fakenham where a body has been found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari
Police were called shortly after 8am today to Bridge Street, near the Wensum Lodge Hotel in Fakenham, to reports of a body found in the river.
Police are still recovering the body and will make further inquiries once this has been done.
Both the fire service and the ambulance service are also on the scene of the incident.
Mayor of Fakenham George Acheson has expressed sadness at the news and said: “I am very sorry to hear of this. We don’t know much about it yet.”
Wensum Lodge Hotel is still open as usual while emergency services are on the scene.
More to follow.
