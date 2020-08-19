Search

Advanced search

Man’s body discovered on Mousehold Heath

PUBLISHED: 18:42 19 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:52 19 August 2020

Mousehold Heath in Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Mousehold Heath in Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Police have confirmed that a man’s body was found in a Norwich heath this morning.

Liam McCormack who was reported missing in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk PoliceLiam McCormack who was reported missing in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police

At around 9.50am, Wednesday morning, police were called to Mousehold Heath after a body was discovered.

While no formal identification has been completed, police said the family of Liam McCormack, who was reported as missing this week, have been notified.

Mr McCormack, 33 and of Marlborough Road in Norwich, was last heard from by people known to him on Friday.

The man’s death is currently being treated as unexplained, but police do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances at this stage and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘A hell of a fire’ - More than 60 firefighters tackle recycling plant blaze

Fire fighters at the fire at VC Cooke on the Ellough Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Air ambulance called to river amid fears for woman’s safety

Emergency services are dealing with an incident on the river Bure in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Liz Coates.

Pizza Express reveals the 73 restaurants that will close

Pizza Express in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Top solicitor admits £2m fraud after being duped by lottery scammers

Hugh Lansdell was a senior partner at Hansells solicitors. Photo: Archant

UK’s most endangered bat species discovered in south Norfolk village

Red listed endangered bat species the Barbastelle. Photo: John Black

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Lidl and 240 houses bid prompts traffic ‘chaos’ concerns

A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Links Road between Gorleston and Hopton. Picture: Google Maps.

‘A hell of a fire’ - More than 60 firefighters tackle recycling plant blaze

Fire fighters at the fire at VC Cooke on the Ellough Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘It was up to my thigh’: Yet more heavy rain causes homes to be evacuated

Heavy rain has caused roads and houses to flood in the Watton area. Picture: Submitted

Air ambulance called to river amid fears for woman’s safety

Emergency services are dealing with an incident on the river Bure in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Liz Coates.

Parts of region hit by 160mm of rain in one day - a quarter of an average year’s downfall

Heavy rain in Sheringham Picture: Twitter/@TeddytheBearCat

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman in her 30s dies after becoming trapped under boat

The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Top solicitor admits £2m fraud after being duped by lottery scammers

Hugh Lansdell was a senior partner at Hansells solicitors. Photo: Archant

Banham Zoo is hunting for a new zoo keeper - and you don’t need any experience

You could be Banham Zoo's new apprentice zookeeper. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

City to kick-off pre-season against MK Dons before heading to Germany

Norwich City's players in pre-season training at the Lotus Training centre, from left, Alex Tettey, Przemyslaw Placheta, Josh Martin and Danel Sinani Picture: Norwich City FC

‘We won’t survive’: shops to make formal complaint over ‘disastrous’ car ban

Mark Hedge is one of the businesses backing a complaint over the car ban in St Benedicts Street, Norwich. Picture: Archant