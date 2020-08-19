Man’s body discovered on Mousehold Heath
PUBLISHED: 18:42 19 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:52 19 August 2020
Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk
Police have confirmed that a man’s body was found in a Norwich heath this morning.
At around 9.50am, Wednesday morning, police were called to Mousehold Heath after a body was discovered.
While no formal identification has been completed, police said the family of Liam McCormack, who was reported as missing this week, have been notified.
Mr McCormack, 33 and of Marlborough Road in Norwich, was last heard from by people known to him on Friday.
The man’s death is currently being treated as unexplained, but police do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances at this stage and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.
