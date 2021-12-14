Man found dead in the road on A47

Police were called to the A47 in Acle after a body was found. - Credit: Google

Police are investigating after a man was found dead on the A47 this morning.

Officers were called to Acle at 12.15am following reports that a body had been found in the road.

Emergency services attended the scene and the road was closed.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious.

The road was reopened shortly after 7am.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area prior or during the times stated and who may have dashcam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact PC Mike Stolworthy in the Acle Roads Policing Team on 101 quoting incident 2 of today’s date (December 14, 2021.)