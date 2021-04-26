Man's body found in King's Lynn homeless pod
- Credit: Google Street View
Police have confirmed the sudden death of a man in King's Lynn.
Officers were called at around 10.30am on Saturday, April 17, to reports a man's body had been found at the Kingsway Pavilion off Riversway.
He has since been identified as Karl Stacey, aged 33, from King's Lynn.
He was discovered at a Bunkabin sleeper unit, of which there are several available for the town's homeless community to use.
A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said: "The death is being treated as unexplained, but there are no suspicious circumstances.
"A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course."
The Bunkabin pods in North Lynn were launched during the latter part of 2020 to give homeless people a warm place to sleep.
They support the King's Lynn Winter Night Shelter, which currently accommodates fewer guests due to social distancing constraints.