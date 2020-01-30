Body found in Wymondham

A body has been found in Wymondham. Picture Sophie Wyllie. Archant

A garden has been sealed off near a busy junction in a Norfolk town after a body was found.

Residents woke to flashing blue lights and heavy emergency service activity as police, fire crews and the ambulance service were all called to the scene on Norwich Road, Wymondham, by the Waitrose roundabout.

Two police cars and three officers remain on the scene, and a tarpaulin sheet has been put up.

The body of a man in his 40s has been discovered on the property, though he is yet to be formally identified.

Norfolk Police said that they are not treating the man's death as suspicious.

One neighbour said he saw emergency services on the road at around 6.15am, when he left his home to go to the gym.

Another resident said he could see blue flashing lights through his curtains at around 7am.

There are some slight delays, though traffic is still being let through the area by police.