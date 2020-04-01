Search

Body found in River Ouse believed to be missing Skegness woman

PUBLISHED: 21:04 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 21:04 01 April 2020

Police have sealed off South Quay in King's Lynn as they deal with what appears to be a major incident involving all emergency services Picure: Chris Bishop

Archant

The body of a woman found in a river in King’s Lynn is believed to be of a missing woman from Skegness.

Emergency services were called to the riverbank of the River Ouse off Clockcase Lane, Clenchwarton, at around 10.40am on Tuesday.

Multiple emergency vehicles including police, air ambulance, ambulance officer vehicle and four hazardous area response team vehicles were sent to Docks Cross Bank Road, following reports of a woman in the water.

You may also want to watch:

In a statement on Wednesday, Lincolnshire Police said although the woman had not been formally identified, it is believed to be Shirley Cranston.

The 59-year-old was reported missing on March 12 from the Burgh le Marsh area.

On Tuesday, Norfolk Police said the death was being treated as unexplained and enquiries were being made around identification.

The spokesman added: “A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the cause of death.”

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “Sadly, despite the best efforts of all involved including police and coastguard colleagues, the woman had died.”

