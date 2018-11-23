Search

Advanced search

Body found in North Walsham believed to be that of missing man

23 November, 2018 - 11:40
Police have confirmed the body of a man was found in North Walsham this morning. Picture: library

Police have confirmed the body of a man was found in North Walsham this morning. Picture: library

Archant

Police have confirmed that a man’s body was found in North Walsham this morning, Friday, November 23.

It’s after officers were called by a member of the public reporting that a body of man had been discovered in a field off Happisburgh Road.

Police said that, while formal identification was yet to take place, it is believed to be that of 46-year-old Julian Gaunt who was reported missing from the area on Monday, November 19. Next of kin have been informed.

The death is being treated as unexplained, but detectives do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances and a file will now be prepared for the coroner.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Video US huntress sparks outrage with pictures from Norfolk shooting party

American huntress Larysa Switlyk led an all-female hunting party in Norfolk. Picture: Larysa Switlyk/Facebook

Revealed: The winners of the Norfolk Business Awards 2018, hosted by Katherine Ryan

Norfolk Business Awards 2018. Ciaran Nelson of Anglian Water who presented the Outstanding Achievement Award to Norwich Research Park. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography.

Inquest to take place following deaths of two men in A47 crash

Riki Boughen was the passenger in a Ford Transit van which collided with a coach on the A47. Picture: Rachel Rostron

Public told to avoid Norwich road after man seen ‘making threats’

Police have closed Bluebell Road in Norwich following reports of a man acting suspiciously in the area. Picture: Pete Walsh

Video ‘We will do our very best for you’ - Delia Smith makes pledge to Norwich City fans despite ‘huge financial challenge’

The Norwich City Football Club AGM. Delia Smith. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Public told to avoid Norwich road after man seen ‘making threats’

Police have closed Bluebell Road in Norwich following reports of a man acting suspiciously in the area. Picture: Pete Walsh

Body found in North Walsham believed to be that of missing man

Police have confirmed the body of a man was found in North Walsham this morning. Picture: library

Katherine Ryan reveals what comedians really think of Norfolk

Comedian Katherine Ryan hosting the Norfolk Business Awards 2018. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography.

Norfolk safari park set for go-ahead

Edward Pope, who hopes to crteate a safari park, with a water buffalo Picture: Ian Burt

Inquest to take place following deaths of two men in A47 crash

Riki Boughen was the passenger in a Ford Transit van which collided with a coach on the A47. Picture: Rachel Rostron
Rain

Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast