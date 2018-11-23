Body found in North Walsham believed to be that of missing man

Police have confirmed that a man’s body was found in North Walsham this morning, Friday, November 23.

It’s after officers were called by a member of the public reporting that a body of man had been discovered in a field off Happisburgh Road.

Police said that, while formal identification was yet to take place, it is believed to be that of 46-year-old Julian Gaunt who was reported missing from the area on Monday, November 19. Next of kin have been informed.

The death is being treated as unexplained, but detectives do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances and a file will now be prepared for the coroner.